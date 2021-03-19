Marvelyn "Marvy" J. Salmon, 72, of Gillette died Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation was at Gillette Memorial Chapel on Thursday and another is from 2-3 p.m. Monday at Welter Funeral Home, 267 3rd St. SE, Huron, South Dakota. Burial will follow at RestLawn Memory Gardens in Huron.
She was born in Wessington Springs, South Dakota, on Dec. 14, 1948, to Arthur and Dorothy (Hickens) Maxwell.
She graduated from Wessington Springs High School and soon after married Gary Lee Salmon of Huron. While in Huron, she worked at Metz Bakery for several years then at Lewis Drug, where she found her passion for photography.
In 1983, they moved to Gillette. She then discovered her passion for baking and decorating while working at Decker’s, Don's and Dan's grocery stores.
She loved traveling on her motorcycle with the Roadrunners bike club, riding horses and doing crafts of many kinds. One of her favorite crafts was to make calendars for both the bike club and her family. Throughout the years, she collected Elvis memorabilia, Coke products and trinkets of her favorite animal, the bald eagle.
Mrs. Salmon is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary Salmon of Gillette; daughter, Malisa Salmon Redfield of Lovington, New Mexico; brother, Gary Maxwell of Sheridan; sister, Sandy Madrid of Grand Junction, Colorado; stepbrothers, Nels, Ron and Bob Peterson; three granddaughters; three great-grandchildren with another on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Dorothy Maxwell; brother, Monty Maxwell; and sister, Sharon Pearson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
