‘Tis with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Mathew Von Beitler. Born Feb. 1, 1980, in Casper, Wyoming, Matt was larger than life.
He grew up playing baseball, wrestling and playing football, eventually starting at safety for two semi-pro teams, the Colorado Stampede and the Mountain Valley Wolves. A few years after graduating from Loveland High in 1998, Matt moved to Gillette, Wyoming, where he went to work for Black Thunder coal mine. Matt’s love for nature and animals was on full display in Wyoming as he spent a great deal of time outdoors, raised unique pets, and always had a loyal dog by his side.
When it came his social life, Matt was always one to put others ahead of himself, doing everything he could to make sure his friends and family were taken care of. He was the opposite of conflict, bringing kindness and harmony with him whenever he entered a room. The number of lives he touched cannot be calculated, and his infectious smile and sly sense of humor will never be forgotten.
Matt is survived by his parents Cass and Judy Beitler, and Karen Beitler; his sisters Valerie Radtke and Becky Gartman-Schlei; nieces Katelyn and Samantha, and grand-nephews Tyler and Malik.
