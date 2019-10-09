Georgia ‘Scoonie’ Chabo
Former Campbell County resident Georgia “Scoonie” Chabo died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona.
She was born July 13, 1932, in Gillette, to Bob and Katherine Boyle.
Throughout her long life, she, along with her older sister Virginia, embarked on many wild West adventures. Her early years were spent on the ranch and in town, having as much fun as they could possibly find.
Later, she would find herself raising a family and working at the Sands, Gay 90s, White Pony and Casa Del Rey. She was a people person who touched many lives and never met a stranger.
Mrs. Chabo will be greatly missed by many.
(1) comment
Her parents started our beloved greasy spoon Lula Belle's in the 50's. Back then known as D&K, named after Scoonie's parents Doc and Kate. Enjoy this old article about the history of Lula Belle's and RIP, my friend.
https://www.gillettenewsrecord.com/news/article_724957f5-431c-50be-93e9-7665ebf2f085.html
