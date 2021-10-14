Jan Rott: Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Journey Church for Jan Rott, 81, formerly of Gillette. She died Sunday, Sept. 26, 20121 in Billings, Montana.
Latest News
- A foot of snow in two days enough to make this the sixth-snowiest October
- Gillette College officials talk negotiations, mills and sports
- Emergency Rental Assistance Program has paid out almost $490,000 in COVID-19 assistance
- Federal jury convicts defendants in NuTech Energy Resources securities fraud
- Active coronavirus cases rise by 97 on Thursday
- Wyoming district where student arrested extends mask mandate
- Pac-12 aiming to build on 2021 NCAA Tournament run
- Red Sox ride home run laundry cart to ALCS against Astros
Most Popular
Articles
- Bolts, Camels come together to honor Kirby Drube on the court
- Camel alum Kirby Drube dies from COVID-19 complications
- Mustangs sign Ray Lewis III, son of NFL star linebacker Ray Lewis
- Attempted murder charge reduced; woman pleads guilty
- Kimberly Dawn DeCoteau
- A foot of snow closed down city
- Drug search called off because of quarantine
- Clynton Arthur William Carnahan
- John Rennick
- Ardythe Ann MacIlravie
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- I wave my flag for America (14)
- 'This is really happening': COVID-19 survivor given 1% chance at life, asks community to vaccinate (11)
- Please, Mr. President: Hospital Board pens president about vaccine mandates (5)
- Report filed with Sheriff's Office, accusing library of criminal activity (5)
- Library responds to numerous book challenges during Banned Book Week (5)
- Del Sheldstad needs to resign (4)
- Crazy times just got crazier (4)
- CCSD to offer COVID-19 testing, hopes to hire additional nurses (4)
- Censorship vs. inappropriateness (4)
- Commissioners continue to field comments on library controversy (3)
- School district gets pushback on $300 vaccination incentive program (3)
- County appoints special prosecutor to look into allegations against library (3)
- Third-shot COVID-19 boosters available at Public Health (3)
- 99% of CCH COVID-19 patients unvaccinated; 34 confirmed cases in Campbell County Wednesday (3)
- Commissioner says county should stop funding the library (3)
- Liz Cheney: `I was wrong' in opposing gay marriage in past (2)
- COVID-19 testing volume remains high at CCH despite more testing options (2)
- Wyoming hospitals report critical staffing shortages (2)
- Up to 15 years recommended for man in jail assault (2)
- 37 more COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming; Gordon activates guardsmen to help (2)
- Beaten in last 3 races, Arpaio running for mayor of suburb (1)
- Mont. man pleads guilty to 5 of 13 felonies (1)
- Fox's vaccine criticism focuses attention on its own policy (1)
- Game and Fish tracking deer, pronghorn disease (1)
- Families recount trauma at sentencing for school shooter (1)
- It was a Wild West party at Lasting Legacy Park (1)
- Another 29 deaths tied to COVID (1)
- No cologne bottle found at scene of fatal crash, witnesses testify (1)
- 'The problem is we are running out of hallways' (1)
- No regrets for teacher fired over mask requirement (1)
- US is powerful but humbled (1)
- 5-10 years given in fentanyl case (1)
- Police say they're ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters (1)
- Pot petition (1)
- Man accused of trying to run down parole officer (1)
- Jury trial begins for Gillette man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide (1)
- Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation (1)
- Standoff over mask requirement forces lockdown of school (1)
- Mallo Camp turns 40, welcomes students back after COVID-19 canceled last year's camp (1)
- Library cancels talk on Auschwitz (1)
- As COVID-19 vaccine mandates rise, religious exemptions grow (1)
- Wyoming COVID-19 death toll tops 1,000 (1)
- Other candidates need to drop out of race (1)
- National Guard member returns to Legacy, finds community in Gillette (1)
- Debunked architects of Arizona vote review to release report (1)
- What's wrong with a little horse racing? (1)
- Ronald Willbanks (1)
- Camel alum Kirby Drube dies from COVID-19 complications (1)
- Chicago police union head urges cops to defy vaccine mandate (1)
- Planned Parenthood clinic shooting suspect ruled incompetent (1)
- Interest in parasitic medicine for cattle on the rise; health officials urge caution (1)
- CCH considers ‘crisis standards of care’ amid COVID-19 wave (1)
- Grief over Sept. 11 got worse on Sept. 16 (1)
- Southern Baptist panel to open legal records for abuse probe (1)
- School board says no districtwide mask mandates unless required by Public Health, state (1)
- Balow cites student’s notes in backing anti-critical race theory bill (1)
- Wyoming independence (1)
- Gillette man found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in teen's death (1)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.