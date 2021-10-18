Shirley Ann Golay died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
She was born July 24, 1934, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Ruth and Vernon Lytle. She grew up in Pukwana, South Dakota, and was the second youngest of eight children.
In September 1952, she enrolled in nursing school at Saint Mary’s Practical School in Pierre, South Dakota. She graduated in 1954 and moved to Wyoming.
On New Year’s Eve 1954, she met George Golay and the two were married on March 26, 1955. They were blessed with four children over the course of five years. Sixteen years later, they were blessed with their fifth child.
She obtained her associate's degree in the mid 1990s at the age of 50.
In 1993, Shirley and George bought a fifth wheel and traveled all over the United States. They spent their summers at Sheridan Lake and their winters in Phoenix, Arizona. Shirley moved into the Pioneer Manor in August 2014.
Mrs. Golay was a hard worker and loved taking care of people. She had a kind nurturing nature. She loved her family more than anything. She was proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also an amazing baker. One of her most delicious family favorite treats were her homemade cinnamon rolls.
She was loved by all who knew her. She was well known for her strong faith in God. She accepted the Lord as her savior in 1952. No matter how hard life was, she remained close to the Lord. Anytime a prayer was needed, Shirley knew exactly what to say. She could be found in church most Sundays singing and rejoicing. She had a beautiful voice, a gentle touch and was truly an angel on earth.
Mrs. Golay is survived by her five children, Vernon (Tana) Golay, David Golay, Debbie (Tim) Runyon, Dawna (Keith) Koski and Michael (Moriah) Golay; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Vernon Lytle; brothers, Alfred, Earl, Kenny and John; sisters, Alice, Helen and Madge; and husband George.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
