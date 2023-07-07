Susan Catherine Mirich-Miller, 69, of Gillette, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Father Steven Titus officiating; burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Susan was born Jan. 12, 1954, at Offutt Airforce Base in Nebraska to officers Thomas M. Mirich and Elizabeth (Betty) Mirich.
Raised in California, she attended and graduated Corvallis Catholic School before embarking on her academic journey beyond California. Her thirst for knowledge led her to the University of Wyoming in Laramie, where she completed a bachelor's degree in Zoology.
During her graduate studies in Parasitology, she decided to return to California. There, she completed Med Tech training and began working for the Los Angeles County hospital system. Her career path led her to Olive View Hospital within the hospital system, where she served as a clinical lab scientist and general lab safety officer.
Outside of work, she found solace in pursuing her passions. One of her greatest joys was participating in trail riding with several riding groups. Whether joining local organized rides or embarking on multi-day adventures, she embraced the beauty of nature while indulging in her love for horses. She loved all animals. Their unwavering love brought immeasurable joy and comfort to her everyday existence.
She married Glenn Miller in 1998. They began a series of adventures involving family travels, working with friends in the mining industry, adopting animals and of course hunting antelope and mule deer from their new home in Gillette.
Susan is survived by her husband, Glenn; stepson, Jared Miller; brothers, Thomas Mirich III of Ellensburg, Washington, and Michael Mirich of San Marcos, California; sister, Lisa Donovan of Littleton, Colorado; an aunt; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Meg Stevenson.
Her unwavering love for her family and friends, her dedication to her work, and her adventurous spirit will be forever etched in our hearts.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
