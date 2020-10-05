Laura Alice Green, 81, of Gillette died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Douglas Care Center in Douglas from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at Journey Church with Pastor Steven Nichols officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
She was born June 10, 1939, in Erwin, Tennessee, to Helen Josephine Morgan and David Gordon Morgan.
She graduated from Unicoi County High School in 1957 and attended East Tennessee State University for nursing school.
She met John William "Bill" Green in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and they were married Oct. 15, 1959. They lived in Massachusetts and Kansas while Bill was in the U.S. Air Force and later lived in Florida, Georgia and Colorado before moving to Gillette in 1978.
Mrs. Green loved traveling and after Bill retired, they made many trips across the country with their camper trailer. She was an amazing cook, seamstress, quilter and an avid reader.
She loved her family and adored her grandkids.
She is survived by her son, John David Green; and two grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to benefit the Mr. and Mrs. Green adoption fund.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
