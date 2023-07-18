Marion "Lee" Leroy Strong, a beloved member of the community, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, in Gillette.
To honor his life, visitation services are from 3-9 p.m. July 20 at Gillette Memorial Chapel located at 210 W. Fifth St. in Gillette.
A graveside service will commence at 10 a.m. July 21 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, 804 S. Emerson Ave.
Born on June 16, 1956, in Redfield, South Dakota, Marion lived a fulfilling life full of adventure and cherished relationships. He was known for his dedicated work ethic and his endearing sense of humor.
Marion's career was built upon hard work and perseverance. He began his professional journey in Leoti, Kansas, at Caprock Industries feedlot and the oil fields.
Seeking new opportunities, he later moved to Wyoming and joined the coal mining industry, where he worked diligently until his retirement in 2020. Marion's dedication to his work was commendable, and his colleagues respected him for his unwavering commitment.
He graduated from Wichita High School in Leoti, Kansas, in Wichita County in 1974. Marion indulged in various hobbies and interests. He had an adventurous spirit and found joy in hunting and riding horses.
Football held a special place in Marion's heart, especially when it involved cheering for his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Embracing the thrill of speed, Marion enjoyed riding his motorcycle and slingshot through the Black Hills and even participated in the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally whenever possible.
He also found excitement in gambling at Deadwood, South Dakota. Additionally, Marion had a refined palate for good Mexican food and took pleasure in savoring these flavors. One could often find him engaging with people while discussing his extensive collection of various items.
Marion will always be remembered for his vibrant personality that brought laughter into the lives of those around him. His great sense of humor left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
Survived by his loving partner, Val Wintermute, Marion leaves behind a devoted circle of family and friends who will deeply miss him. Among his survivors are his sister, Gloria Mendez; sister, Debra Strong; nephew, Travis Smith; nephews, Michael Mendez and David Mendez; niece, Ashley (William) Bailey; great-nephew, Tristen Bailey; and cats, Maxi and Coco. Marion also had many loving cousins who shared cherished memories with him.
Marion was preceded in death by his father, Marion Strong; mother, Andra Strong; and brother, Rex Strong. Their memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved them.
Marion "Lee" Leroy Strong may have left this world far too soon, but his legacy of hard work, humor, and love will continue to inspire us all. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched with his kindness and adventurous spirit.
As we gather to remember Marion and celebrate his journey through life, let us find comfort in the memories we shared and carry forward the lessons he taught us.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
