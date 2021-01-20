Helen Marie Mitchell, 86, of Sheridan died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
She was born to Leon and Nola (Osborn) Cook in Gillette and was raised 30 miles south of Gillette. She attended two years of high school in Gillette.
In 1949, her folks bought one of the Leiter Estates places on Clear Creek. She attended her junior and senior years of high school in Clearmont and graduated in 1952.
In fall 1952, she married Junior R. Mitchell in Story. They shared their lives together for 57 years. At that time, he lived right across the road from her house. Together they had four children.
In 1964 when the children were old enough to join 4-H, Mrs. Mitchell and her neighbors started the Clear Creek Livestock 4-H Club. She was a 4-H community leader for 20 years and a project leader for 15 years, though she continued to be involved in many aspects outside of those roles and beyond those years. She and her children were all 10-year members of 4-H, and all earned many awards through the years.
They raised registered Suffolk sheep, which she showed at the Wyoming State Fair and other regional shows for 30 years, enjoying every minute of it. In 1968, she was selected as Outstanding Young Woman of America.
They operated an egg laying business called Clear Creek Eggs for 16 years, providing eggs to Sheridan, Buffalo and Gillette. They ran their cows in the Peters Grazing Association for 20 years.
She was a member of the Clearmont Women’s Club for 30 years, served as an election judge for 20 years, was a member of AARP and a volunteer for the blood drive in August every year. Her hobbies were leathercraft, photography, woodworking, bowling, scrapbooking, gardening and traveling.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her children, Betty Mitchell of Sheridan, Bonnie Drake of Buffalo and Robert Mitchell of Miles City, Montana; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and daughter, Jessie Mitchell.
A memorial service being planned for later in the year.
Memorials to honor her can be made to: The Hub (formerly Sheridan Senior Center), 211 Smith St., Sheridan, WY 82801 or to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
