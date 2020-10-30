Tylyr Jayms Gray, 18, of Gillette lost his battle with polycystic kidney disease Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Wyoming Medical Center.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m., Tuesday at Walker Funeral Home.
He was born March 8, 2002, to Jack Gray and Christina Bond. He attended Campbell County High School and Westwood High School, where he made many friends who loved him.
He was the youngest of four children with brother, Jack Gray; and sisters, Mysty Gray and Kaylee Peterson.
He was a kind soul who lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures like spending time with friends and family and listening to or creating music.
He was not only an amazing uncle, son, brother and friend, he was an amazing person who will never be forgotten by anyone who ever met him.
Donations and memorials may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. You can donate online at walkerfuneralgillette.com or by texting “518679” to 347-407-8808.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
