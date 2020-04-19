Michaela Hyde
Michaela Novella Hyde, 86, of Gillette died Monday, April 13, 2020.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are limited to 10 people in attendance as required by state authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Service also will be livestreamed online at walkerfuneralgillette.com where a link will be attached to Mrs. Hyde’s obituary.
She was born Sept. 29, 1933, to Norman and Theresa Olson and was raised on her grandparents’ farm in West Sully County, South Dakota.
She graduated from Pierre High School in Pierre, South Dakota, and received her teaching certificate from Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
At age 18, she returned to Western Sully County to teach at Fairbank, a one-room schoolhouse for grades 1-8. She found her passion in learning and educating others. This passion for knowledge and research would follow her throughout life.
While in her second year of teaching, cruising the streets of Onida, she met the man wyo would become the love of her life, Doug, and on July 27, 1953, they were married.
Mrs. Hyde continued to teach (even after starting their family), earning $200 a month. They raised their four children while working their family farm and lived there until 1977.
This was when their next business venture led them to Spearfish, South Dakota, where they owned and operated the state’s No. 1-ranked assisted living care home for veterans from 1977 until 1985.
They went on to live in Colorado, Texas and Gillette.
Throughout her life, Mrs. Hyde was known and honored for many things. She was the monarch of her family and a force to be reckoned with.
She had always wanted a large family and this dream became reality with her marriage. Her family instantly went from three sisters to the addition of Doug’s nine siblings, who lovingly called her Mickey. She cherished each and every member of her newfound family.
She was determined, strong-willed, loyal to the Lord and her family and a prayer warrior. She was an amazing cook who loved to collect and try new recipes.
She loved to go for rides, hold hands with Doug and enjoy the beauty of nature. Together the couple taught their children to love the Lord, life and family.
Mrs. Hyde is survived by her children, Mike, Gwen Molder, Lynn and Curtis; eight grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; and siblings, Ellen Kalinay, Eva Hageman-Schultz and Mary Olson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Hyde; parents, Norman and Theresa Olson; and grandparents, Paul and Otilla Pitlick.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
