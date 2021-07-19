Robert Perry Geer, 88, of Gillette died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at home.
He was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Powell to Marian Inez (Kobe) and Perry Clifford Geer. Bob, as he was known to family and friends, was raised in Campbell County, where he attended Bundy Elementary School and then graduated from Campbell County High School in 1951.
On Feb. 17, 1952, he married Mildred Joan Percifield.
In his early years, Mr. Geer worked a variety of jobs that caused them to move from the Hoe Creek home to town several times. He volunteered to construct a community trunk telephone line, drove truck hauling livestock and cow cake, drove a water truck for his father-in-law, constructed buildings for a contractor, surveyed for the uranium boom after World War II and partnered with his parents on the ranch.
In 1955, he started his 33-year career with the Wyoming Highway Department. He gave credit to his jobs for the knowledge that helped him and his family through life.
During those years they were blessed with three children. After raising their children, they were able to enjoy retirement together by traveling across the country, visiting historical sites in Wyoming and many locations where the Wyoming Cowboys played football.
Mr. Geer had a passion for the past and enjoyed restoring antiques to their old glory. In the last decade, he restored all but three of Wyoming’s license plates and was excited to find his birth year plate within his last week of life.
In his youth, he was an artist with a pencil, paint and many musical instruments. He enjoyed ranch life with his “city girl” and was happy to be in a tractor, whether he was summer fallowing or raking hay.
He faced his largest obstacle in 2019 when his wife of 67 years died. As his heart was healing, he continued to attend their beloved Sunday School class, where he enjoyed worshiping, seeing his friends and singing to the class. He continued to enjoy family gatherings and telling stories of his past. While telling stories this past week he paused to say, “I have had a good, long life.”
Mr. Geer is survived by his sons, David Geer of Cheyenne and Darel Geer of Savageton; brother, Kenneth Geer of Gillette; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sisters; his beloved wife, Joan; and daughter, Roberta Douglas.
The family is honoring his wishes by having an immediate family graveside service. A memorial is being established and remembrances can be sent to: 60 Savageton Road, Gillette, WY 82718.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
