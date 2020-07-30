Donald Doty, 59, of Gillette died Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Hospice House in Gillette from diabetic complications.
He was born Jan. 18, 1961.
Known as "Doty" to his friends, he left this world with a hole in it, as he always brought a smile and laugh to his friends. His smile was contagious.
Mr. Doty was always willing to help out anybody in need. He was a very good carpenter, enjoyed being outdoors and was always down for a good barbecue and beer with friends.
He will be missed by many of his lifelong friends.
Condolences may be attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.