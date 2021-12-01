David Lester Pruss passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center after a long battle of cancer.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating.
David was born April 21, 1940, in Buffalo, Wyoming, the first son of Donald and Katherine Pruss.
He is survived by his wife Sandi; daughters, Linda (Lew) Martin and Cassie (Terry) Kiser; sister, Donna (Ed) Hamilton; brothers, Raymond Pruss and Phil (Judy) Pruss; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Decela; son, Bo Pruss; brother, John Pruss; nephew, Mike Pruss; and niece, Brandi Phrimmer.
Please make memorials to benefit Campbell County High School Rodeo.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.