Eileen Martin Roberts, 98, of Gillette died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Monument Health Hospital in Hot Springs, South Dakota, from complications of pneumonia.
She was born Oct. 23, 1921, in Montrose, South Dakota, to Pete and Bertha Killion. She was one of seven sisters — Della, Doris, Juanita, Harriet, Mabel and Betty — and had a brother, Rex Killion.
She taught school for 30 years at Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette.
Mrs. Roberts enjoyed her students, her large family and many pets. She liked walking, gardening and watching any kind of sports.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer Donaldson of Sperry, Oklahoma, George Croisant of Gillette and David Martin of Hot Springs, South Dakota; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three of her children, Ronnie Carsrud, Clayton Carsrud and Joan Sainsbury.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her friendly manner and generosity of spirit. She lived a full and happy life and is now at rest and in the loving memory of many.
Condolences may be attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.