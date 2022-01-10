Lenard Reub, 73, of Gillette died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in his home.
Mr. Reub was born Dec. 8, 1948, in Gillette to Raymond and Eve Mac Reub of Upton. His first 18 years of life were spent growing up in Upton.
He graduated from high school in 1967 with many of his friends he spent the last 12 years with. After graduation, he served his country and was honorably discharged in 1970.
After the Army, Mr. Reub began working in the oil fields and spent 40 years driving truck to move oil rigs and other equipment in northeast Wyoming. He later worked as a driver in the construction industry until failing health required him to retire. During those 40 years, he drove nearly 2 million miles with no accidents.
Mr. Reub is survived by two daughters, Irene Reub of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Tony Herntz of Aurora, Colorado; six grandchildren; and brother, Marvin Reub of Olathe, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Reub and Eva Mae Fresorger; and brother, Lavern.
He will be missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
