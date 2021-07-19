Julie Ann Kienzle-Henry, 65, of Gillette died unexpectedly Friday, July 16, 2021, at Campbell County Health of complications from Stage 4 breast cancer.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at Gillette Four Square Church. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 23 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Julie was born Nov. 28, 1955, the third of five children of Erven and Lova Jean Hersey Kienzle at St. John’s Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota. She lived with her parents in Black Hawk, South Dakota, until 1969.
In junior high, Julie enjoyed being a cheerleader. She then moved to Gillette to live on the family farm with her father and stepmother, Helen-Leisy-Kienzle, and her family, where she resided until graduation in 1974 from Campbell County High School.
During her high school years, she worked as a carhop at Big Don’s. After High School she worked for Starr Communication and after that for Freund Construction as a secretary.
She married Steve Haverfield in November 1981 and helped raise his two sons, Shane and Jeremy Haverfield, in California. They later divorced and Julie moved to Nebraska to care for her sister, June.
Julie stayed in Nebraska with June and her kids, Heather, Heidi and Holly. On Jan. 16, 1993, Julie’s sister June passed away.
She then moved to Gillette to live with her brother, Kevin Kienzle, and sister-in-law Janette to care for her nieces, Hannah and Danielle.
She worked for Family Medical Care for 12 years while living in Gillette. She met the love of her life in December 2009, Bob Henry. They were drawn together by their joint love of cats and divine intervention. They married in May 2010 and shared 11 wonderful years together.
Bob introduced Julie to the exciting world of sports and travel. Julie introduced Bob to the world of television shows of many kinds. They both enjoyed traveling to support their nieces and nephews in their many endeavors, from sporting and 4-H events, always cheering them on.
Julie was always there for anyone who needed love and prayers. She enjoyed keeping up with family news on social media and loved to see many posts and pictures. She loved taking care of her cats every day, Samson and Boo, that were especially close to her heart.
She centered most of her life on her faith and loving the Lord until she met him peacefully.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Henry; stepsons, BJ Henry of Gillette and Shane and Jeremy Haverfield of Great Falls, Montana; siblings, Jean Hof of Rapid City, Kevin Kienzle of Gillette and Janette Haines (Kienzle) of Rapid City; stepsiblings, Roger Leisy, John Leisy, Glen Leisy, Gay Lange and Jeff Leisy; in-laws, Pat (Paula) Henry, John (Anna) Henry and Brandan (Ann) Henry; nieces and nephews, Dennis Hof, Dan (Tonya) Hof, Doug Hof, Devin (Jeremy) Baumann, Diane (Josh) Fedele, Heather Shaw, Holly Shaw, Heidi (Anthony) Rushman, Hannah Kienzle, Danielle (Trevor) Gray, Rick Haines, Ryan, Justin, Jaime, Amy, Jason, Terri, Chance, Brock, Jennifer, Tabitha, Stacey, Candice, Joy, Melissa, Chris, Mike, Ashton, James and Megan; many great-nieces and nephews, including Trenton, Kaleb, Adyleigh and Brinley; and many more dear to her heart, including first cousins on both maternal and paternal sides who also were dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Emma Kienzle; maternal grandparents, Charles and Ruth Hersey; parents, Erven and Lova Kienzle; stepmother, Helen Kienzle; mother-in-law, Alice Henry; sister, June Shaw; stepbrother, Mike Leisy; brothers-in-law, Chuck Hof and Dan Shaw; and sister-in-law, Kathy Henry.
Memorials may be donated to Gillette Girls Fastpitch Association or Sheridan Second Chance Cat Rescue. Checks can be made to GGFA and mailed to P.O. Box 4242, Gillette, WY 82717. Donate to the cat rescue on its website, https://sheridancatrescue.org.
Memorials and condolences also may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.