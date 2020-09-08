Jeff Duane Larson
Jeff Duane Larson of Moorcroft died unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, of lung cancer while en route to Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of life services begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Moorcroft Fire Hall with a meal provided by Moorcroft Fire Hall. Please wear red in his honor.
Burial service will take place at a later date.
He was born March 22, 1956, in Slayton, Minnesota, to Dave and Marjorie (Dahlquist) Larson. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Slayton High School.
Following graduation, he attended Alexandria Technical College for Professional Truck Drivers. He trucked for several years over the road for Wipf and Schmidt’s in Currie, Minnesota.
He then moved to Moorcroft, where he owned and operated a garbage hauling service for more than nine years and was employed at the Moorcroft schools, where he worked for 34 years as a custodian and doing maintenance.
He belonged to the Moorcroft Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years.
He loved being outdoors fishing, hunting elk in Jackson Hole, helping and volunteering his time for many and spending time with his grandchildren, who he adored. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Kristy; son, Duane from a previous marriage; stepson, Tyler; and stepdaughter, Tosha; two grandchildren; brother, Lee Larson of Slayton; sister, Janet Schaeffer of Avoca; and mother, Marge Larson of rural Slayton.
He was preceded in death by his dad, David; sister, Lori; and one nephew.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Kristy Larson, P.O. Box 602, Moorcroft, WY 82721. Please send flowers to 404 Park St., Moorcroft, WY 82721. Flowers will be viewed at the Moorcroft Fire Hall during his celebration of life.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
