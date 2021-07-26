Memorial services for Jeff Wendland begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29 at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating.
Jeff A. Wendland was born May 26, 1990, in Deadwood, South Dakota. He was the first born to Terry and Lisa Wendland.
Jeff went to school in Lead and Gillette. He graduated from Westwood in 2008. He started his mine career shorty after that.
In late June early July, he met the love of his life, Karridy, and her two oldest kids, Dyler and Airyonna. They had their son Jase on April 28, 2016, and their daughter Harle on April 17, 2020. Jeff was a family man.
He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, mules and anything outdoors. He lived life wide open.
His spirit lives on through his son, Dyler; daughter, Airyonna; son, Jase; daughter, Harle; wife, Karridy; father, Terry; mother, Lisa; brother, Beaux; sister, Kayla; grandparents, Linda and Denny Egemo and Dale and Virginia Kleinheksel; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by Marlis and Arle Leaf, Roy Kramer and Betty Kramer of Spearfish, South Dakota; Alfred and Anna Kleinheksel of Lead; Linda Polnow of Gillette; and Jimmy Marsh of Lead.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Jeff’s name. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
