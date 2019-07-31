Memorial services for Bernice Hampton will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Susan Reichenberg officiating.
Our Heavenly Father has called another one of his Campbell County angels home.
Bernice LaFern Hampton, 93, passed into the hands of our Lord, early Saturday morning, July 27, 2019.
Bernice was born on a homestead in the Savageton area Jan. 14, 1926. Her father and mother, John and Myrtle (Kirkbride) Cook, eventually brought into this world “seven daughters and every one of them has a brother” by John Cook’s account.
All seven of the daughters, and brother, Cecil, grew up north of Gillette and Bernice graduated from Campbell County High School in 1944.
She met and eventually married Leslie W. (Les) Holcomb Jr. in a large military ceremony in Morehead, North Carolina, that had several hundred in attendance.
Bernice and Les shared with the world four boys and two girls that any parent would be proud of. Pretty much, mostly.
The couple divorced and several years later she met Roy Hampton and they were married Oct. 9, 1971.
Together they lived in Gillette, where she worked in the County Clerk’s Office, she sold real estate in Casper, Dickinson, North Dakota, and eventually back to Gillette.
She loved her children, family and friends. She loved dancing, playing bridge and any family gathering. She was also involved with various organizations as a volunteer.
Roy passed away in 2013, and his six-year wait for her has ended.
Left hanging out around here to remember her love, warmth and friendship are her youngest sister, Donna Jean Phoenix; sons, Mike Holcomb and his wife Devina, Scott Holcomb and his wife, Charlene, Leslie W (Chip) Holcomb III and his partner, Fred; daughter, Laurie Schilling and her husband, Bruce.
Bernice also included five of Roy’s children and their families as hers, Ron Hampton, Vicki Nelson, Pam Harrell, Gail Belmont, and Eleanor Wineteer. And warmly remembering their grammy Bernice are grandchildren, Ryan Ayres, Christa Conklin, Vanessa Gemar, Trevor Schilling, Justin Holcomb and Anthony Holcomb; and numerous great-grandchildren; along with Tomi Adams, her “special” caregiver and close friend for six years.
Greeting her into the great beyond will be her mother and father, John and Myrtle Cook; daughter, Kelly Holcomb Ayres; son, Jeff Holcomb; six sisters, Irene Perrson, Avis Harrod, Opal Butcher, Ruby Fulkerson, Pauline Hass and Doris Wagensen; brother, Cecil Cook; husband, Roy, and Leslie Holcomb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice will be greatly appreciated by the family.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
