Walter "Walt" Miller Jones, 94, of Gillette, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Walter Miller Jones was born Sept. 9, 1927, in Jetmore, Kansas, to Clifford and Lula (Miller) Jones.
He graduated from Jetmore High School in 1946. Walt participated in track and was a football quarterback for the Jetmore high school team.
After graduation he met and married Oralee Moore on Jan. 13, 1949, in Dodge City, Kansas. Together, they started their family and resided in Kansas, Texas, Colorado and eventually making their home in Gillette in 1973.
Walt devoted his career to working in the construction industry. He built numerous spec homes and by the end of his career he designed and built several beautiful custom homes throughout Colorado and Gillette. In 1972, Walt won a prestigious award in the Colorado Springs Parade of Homes for the home he built. Walt will be remembered most for his accomplishments as a general contractor.
Walt was a licensed pilot since 1964 and had a passion for aviation. He accumulated more than a thousand hours of flying time as a private pilot, was the commander of the Civil Air Patrol, and flew parachute jumpers for pleasure.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; and his wife, Oralee.
He will be missed by his five children: Bill (Donna) Jones of Pueblo West, Colorado, Tom (Genelle Bonnel) Jones of Casper, Wyoming, Jennie (George) DeLong of Gillette, John (Kimberly) Jones of Wichita, Kansas, and Joe (Charlene) Jones of Goodyear, Arizona; grandchildren include: Christi (Scott) Charlton, Nikki (Aaron) Horrock, Lynn Jones, Jill Jones, Katie (Jon) Held, Kati (Jared) Tuma, Kelli (Travus) Clair, Brad (Jessica) DeLong, Judy (Tony) May, Erin Jones, Weston (Mandy) Jones, Josh (Brooke) Jones and Jeremy (Nicki) Jones; as well as 19 great-grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716 or the website: gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
