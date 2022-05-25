Former Gillette resident, Palmer Smith, 95, of Spearfish, South Dakota, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
A graveside service begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette. There will be no visitation. Military Honors will be provided by the Gillette American Legion Drill Team.
James Palmer Smith was born April 18, 1927, in Phoenix, Arizona, to James Arthur and Anna Mary (McClaughry) Smith.
During World War II, he served America in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Reserve and has been a life-member of the American Legion since 1945.
After his service to our country, Mr. Smith attended Arizona State University where he graduated in 1951 with a degree in marketing and advertising. In 1959, he began working for the State of Arizona. For 22 years he worked as the Area Manager of Employment Service. During this time period, he lived in Flagstaff for 14 years.
In 1980, Mr. Smith moved to Gillette where he did similar work for the State of Wyoming for over seven and a half years. In 2009, he moved to Spearfish.
Mr. Smith was a life member of the Paradise Valley Silver Trowel Lodge Number 29. He had been a member of the Scottish Rite since 1964 and also a member of the El Zaribah Shriners in Phoenix.
Palmer is survived by his sister, Jackie Holland of Spearfish; and several extended relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave written condolences online at LeveringtonFH.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
