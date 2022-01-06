The Lord called Linda Kaye Johnson, 73, home Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. She passed away at her daughter’s home in Billings, Montana, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at First Presbyterian Church in Gillette.
Linda was born Feb. 6, 1948, in Wheatland, Wyoming, to Wesley Sr. and Randena J. Wagner (Baker). One of nine children, the family moved around Wyoming, finally settling in Wheatland for good in the mid-1960s. Linda graduated from Wheatland High School in 1966.
She worked as a nurse's aid during and after high school at the Wheatland Hospital. On Aug. 20, 1967, she married the love of her life, Stanley Arvid Johnson, upon his return from Vietnam.
They moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, in January 1968, where she worked at Hewlett Packard. In 1971 they returned to Wheatland where she became a homemaker. The family moved to Sydney, Nebraska, and Sinclair, Wyoming, before settling in Gillette in 1982.
Linda was an active member in the community becoming a Girl Scout and 4-H leader for both daughters, volunteering for various boards, and becoming involved in many social groups. She also spent a good deal of time as the chauffeur for her daughters.
In her spare time, she enjoyed cross-stitching, crafting, reading, cooking, and baking. Everyone looked forward to her culinary creations. She valued time with her family above all else.
She is survived by her daughters, Christie A. Johnson of Casper, Wyoming, and JoLana K. Zimmerman (Jason L.) of Billings; granddaughters, Steffany K. and Jasmyn K.; siblings, David (Jean) Wagner, Dewight (Debbie) Wagner, sister-in-law, Gayle Wagner, all of Gillette, Lavonna (Steve) Melius of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Debra Havard, Phyllis (Perry) Haggeman, and Duane Wagner all of Wheatland; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; twin daughters; her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; brothers, Wesley Jr. and Kerry; a nephew; many aunts and uncles; and a cousin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Linda’s name to the cancer charity of your choice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of First Presbyterian Church, 511 Carey Ave., Gillette, WY 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.