Martin Tyler McKee, 42, of Gillette, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Ernie Bishop officiating.
To protect the health and safety of all during the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service will be for eight family members only. You can view the service as it’s streamed live at gillettememorialchapel.com and a link will be attached to Marty’s obituary page.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-5 p.m. after the service at 8 Daisy St. Another celebration of life will take place at a later date with a big blowout party to send him off.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. This also will have limited attendance of 10 in the building at one time on a rotating basis. The wearing of personal protective equipment is encouraged.
Martin “Marty” was born Oct. 9, 1977, in Webster, South Dakota, to Robert and Terri (Paul) McKee. He was big brother to a sister, Janice, a few years later.
Marty attended elementary school in Waubay, South Dakota. After the family moved to Gillette in 1988, he attended Sage Valley Junior High and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1996.
He then enrolled at WyoTech in Laramie and graduated with a certification in diesel mechanics.
For the past 15 years, Marty was honored and proud to be employed by Homax Oil.
Through high school friends, Marty met the love of his life, Amanda Sanders. They were married May 29, 1999, in Saint Onge, South Dakota, and then settled in Gillette.
He was her everything and in recent years he professed his love often by leaving notes in her gym shoes and loving texts sent every day.
They were blessed with two sons, Kendall and Chance. Marty was so proud of his sons and wanted to be a good example for his boys, so he took up running and weightlifting. He was always there to cheer them on during sporting events, but was just as proud of their artwork.
He coached them in baseball, basketball, football and helped them with their wrestling moves to keep them fit during the summer. He recently purchased a punching bag and gloves so they could work on their upper body strength.
Marty started riding a motorcycle before he was 4. He loved fishing, swimming and boating, riding his Harley, having an active family life and his grandpa Kendall. He was so proud to name his first son after him.
Marty was prone to playing golf, football or just wrestling around with the boys in the living room. Numerous pieces of furniture were tackled with less than good results.
Marty was one of the good ones. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and from an early age he never met a stranger. He could go anywhere and meet someone and leave with a friend. He had an upbeat attitude and laughed freely and often.
He was the best son, father, husband and son-in-law anyone could ask for.
Marty also was a great storyteller. Often his stories started with, “This one time me and my uncle Dave ...”
Yes, he had his fair share of shenanigans, but the two of them always had a good plan. Somehow it mostly went awry in the worst way. At least he got a good story out of it!
Marty is survived by his loving wife of nearly 21 years, Amanda; his amazing sons, Kendall D. McKee, 16, and Chance A. McKee, 14; one sister, Janice (Patrick) Houghton; his parents, Robert McKee and Terri Paul Dunlap; numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, including, Debbie Paul Mills of Florida, David Markve Jr. of Casper and Leonard Paul and Kim Silva Garfine, both of Gillette. Last, but not least, his Homax Oil family, clients and friends which are too many to count, who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, David Markve Sr. and Jewell Markve; paternal grandfather, Kendall McKee and grandmother, Maythel McKee; and his beloved dog, Dozer.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
