A celebration of life for Jim and Carma Zimmerman begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Mount Pisgah community rooms, 804 S. Emerson Ave. in Gillette. The celebration will begin with a toast followed by sharing stories about Jim and Carma. We will end the celebration with lunch.
We are encouraging everyone to share stories and memories. Each of you shared private moments with Jim and Carma, and we ask those who feel comfortable to step forward and express those moments in words. The greatest comfort for their loved ones is for you to share the memories of how Jim and Carma brought out the best in others.
Lunch will be catered, so please RSVP to Marci by text or call at (307) 680-1449 by Wednesday, June 21 if you are able to attend.
This paid announcement was provided by family.
