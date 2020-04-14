Michaela Hyde
Michaela Hyde, 86, of Gillette died Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending with Walker Funeral Home.
Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 11:24 am
