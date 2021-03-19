Former Gillette resident John Charles Williams, 53, of Broadus, Montana, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana, as a result of a heart attack two days prior.
A memorial service begins at 1 p.m. March 26 at Powder River Congregational Church in Broadus.
He was born Jan. 7, 1968, in Miles City, Montana, to Thomas and Johnnie Williams and became the “baby boy” of their five children.
He grew up in Broadus, where he enjoyed the small town lifestyle and community until 1981, when they moved to Gillette and he attended Campbell County High School.
He got his degree in electronics and met the mother of his children in Februar 1987. They were married in October 1990.
Mr. Williams always wanted his children to have the small town upbringing that he had, so in 1996 he moved his family back to his home town of Broadus. There, he further cemented his place in the community by becoming involved in the masonic lodge, Little League, Cub Scouts and other community projects.
In 2002, along with his father and brother, Jake, he was able to reestablish his grandfather’s construction business, Williams and Sons. In 2005, he got a contract for septic services at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota, during the motorcycle rally, where his love for motorbikes grew.
In 2007, he got the opportunity to travel for work with Weatherford in Gillette. During this time he met and started a lifelong friendship with Scotty Azure. He later moved to Gillette and then moved back to Broadus in 2014, where he enjoyed working around the community and meeting old and new friends.
He was a man of many talents and passions and was always happy to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Mr. Williams was a man who loved deeply and always wanted to make others smile. He only wanted the best for his family and friends and would do anything he could to achieve it. He was a loving father and will be deeply missed by his family and everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his siblings, Pam Boyd, Trisha Reeves, Rosemary Shubert and Jake Williams; children, Dustina Desatoff, Johnathan Williams and Patrick Williams; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Williams; and mother, Johnnie E. Williams.
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home of Miles City is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family at stevensonandsons.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
