Janet Leigh Mitchell, 54, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her home in Moorcroft of natural causes.
While her death came as a surprise. She was always full of surprises during her lifetime, so her departure from this world was fitting of her spontaneous nature.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She was born to Warren Mitchell and Rhoda (Moore) Shum on Jan. 12, 1966. She spent the majority of her childhood living in Gillette, Pine Haven and Moorcroft, where she and her six siblings were rambunctious and fun-loving. The boisterous bunch kept their parents on their toes.
She graduated from Moorcroft High School in 1984 and went on to live in a variety of places, spending most of her time in Minnesota. While there, her favorite job was working as a security guard, especially at the Minnesota Vikings stadium. She had a great attention to detail, took pride in her work and loved to show people around the facility.
Ms. Mitchell always had a great sense of humor and loved talking to people. She was known for making people laugh, even in the most difficult times, and for being the initiator of marathon-length phone calls with her siblings and friends.
She also was devoted to her kitties, who were greatly loved and were truly her “kids.” She treated them with the utmost kindness and would often amuse others with stories of their adventures.
She is survived by her five remaining siblings, Pat Mitchell of Gillette, Cathi Gorder of Rozet, Debby Fuller of Loveland, Colorado, Diane Conner of Gillette and Terri Mitchell of Pine Haven.
Her siblings and friends, along with her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, will miss her deeply and know that she will be forever in their hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made directly to either the Animal Medical Center or the Gillette Animal Shelter to honor her love of animals.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
