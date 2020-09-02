Hayley Kay Wortman, 22, of Gillette, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, peacefully, in her sleep.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Frontier Hall at Cam-plex.
Hayley was born Sept. 20, 1997. She spent her childhood attending school in Wright, then transferred to graduate from Westwood High School in 2016.
She was the daughter of Lyle and Raelyn Wortman and Kris and Brad Erdman.
She had such passion. She walked into every room with a smile and a hug. She was always up for an adventure. She lit up every room with her bubbling personality.
She loved animals, her cats, Pegasus and Phantom, her dogs, Esme and Ozo, books, Alice and Wonderland, outdoors, drawing, old school country music and metal of every variation.
She loved quoting movies, and playing with her niece and nephews. Hayley always had a great sense of humor even in the most awkward times. She loved being with friends, family and cousins. She loved being on the family ranch.
In April of 2019, Hayley started dating Beaux Wendland. He brought an extra special smile to her face and was the love of her life. They were planning an October wedding.
Hayley is survived by her fiancé, Beaux Wendland; parents, Lyle and Raelyn Wortman and Kristy and Brad Erdman; grandma, Dee Edwards; sister, Whitney (Jake) Dickson; brothers, Trevor, Blake and Hayden Erdman and Gus and Quin Mansur; and niece and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lyle and Martha Wortman; grandfather, Ronnie Edwards; brother, Colton Erdman; and her dog, Dakota.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
