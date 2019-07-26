Nancy Smith
Gillette resident Nancy Smith, 88, died Friday, July 19, 2019.
Graveside services were Tuesday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
She was born Nov. 22, 1930, in Rochester, New York, to Ernest and Lois (Redmond) Daland.
She is survived by her daughters, Lois Johnson of Soldotna, Alaska, and Deb Johnson and Rachel Blakesley, both of Gillette; five grandsons; three granddaughters; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Smith; and two brothers.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
