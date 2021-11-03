Vicky Lynn Merriman, 70, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed on Tuesday, Oct.26, 2021, due to sudden illness.
She was born Vicky Kelsey on Oct. 27, 1950, in South Dakota. During her childhood years, she developed an unbreakable bond with her siblings and cousins. Her compassionate heart prompted her to take on the role of protector best friend, and confidant. Vicky had a way of making people feel special and heard, which she carried with her into adulthood. She never let the chance pass by to pump those around her full of love and acceptance. She was a friend to everyone and was a champion for the underdog.
More than anything, she was passionate and one of her biggest passions was art. Whether it be painting, drawing, designing, singing, playing in the band, flower arranging or quilting, she excelled at it all.
Vicky was extremely smart, graduating from high school at 17 with honors. After this, she headed to South Dakota State University, where she met her first husband. Together, they had two children, Mystee and Chad, who became her world. The pair later divorced.
On Oct. 22, 1994, Vicky married her best friend, Leigh Merriman. With this union, she gained three stepchildren, Michael, Robert and Sandra. She loved these children with the same ferocity with which she loved her own.
After a failed back surgery, Vicky spent many years of her life isolated from the outside world. When she received an iPad, the world seemed to open to her once more. Social media and Facetime allowed her to interact with her friends and family in a way she hadn’t been able to for the longest time.
She was fiercely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and never hesitated to let them know. She constantly left heartfelt messages to her loved ones, even leaving them little heart emojis in each person’s favorite color. She always paid attention to these little details.
Although her passing was sudden, Vicky must have felt something. In her last few weeks, she rekindled dozens of relationships with loved ones she had lost contact with. Those who were lucky enough to know her, knew that Vicky was deeply kind, genuine, artistic and at times a bit eccentric. She was the best humanity had to offer and she will be sincerely missed.
Vicky Lynn Merriman is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lucille Kelsey of South Dakota; her brother, Mark Kelsey of South Dakota; and her nephew Sean Whittle of South Dakota.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Leigh Merriman of Wyoming; her siblings, Sherry (James) Underberg and Deb (Kevin) Kelsey-Whittle of South Dakota, Todd (Mary) Kelsey of North Carolina, and Kim Kelsey of Minnesota; her children, Mystee (Randy) Shauers of Utah, Chad (Wendy) Macy of Texas, Michael (Kelly) Merriman of Ohio, Robert (Miranda) Merriman of Maryland, and Sandra Merriman of Wyoming; her grandchildren, Alexys (Kayden) Shauers-Jensen and Darbee (Carson) Ashby of Utah, Ashley Macy and Brittany (Andrew) Singer of Texas, Benjamin and Alexander Merriman of Ohio, Tatum Merriman of Maryland, and Kaden Merriman of Wyoming; her great-grandchildren, Foxx Shauers-Jensen and Artemis Ashby of Utah, with two additional great-grandchildren on the way.
Vicky Lynn Merriman was cremated on Oct. 31, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held in South Dakota in the spring or summer of 2022.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.