Judy Lumbardy, 75, of Rozet, left us for her heavenly home with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. She had her daughter by her side to see her on to her eternal life.
A small memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at Roadway Alliance Church in Gillette.
Judy was born July 16, 1947, to Charles E. and Patricia C. Wolford in Laurel, Mississippi. She spent her early school-aged years in Enid, Oklahoma, before the family settled in Grand Junction, Colorado.
She attended Grand Junction High School, graduating in 1965. She was actively involved in the marching band through high school; marching in the New York State Fair, Rose Parade and playing on the steps of the Capital in Washington, D.C. She went on to receive an instrumental music scholarship.
She truly was a kind, generous, and peace-loving flower child of the sixties who loved all things VW.
Judy was married to Stan Lumbardy on Dec. 28, 1970. Through this union came two children, Jeff Lumbardy and Shauna Lumbardy. The family remained in Grand Junction until relocating to Gillette in 1986. The couple later divorced in November, 1992.
Judy was well known for her generous heart and for helping others in need. In 1986, she began her calling as a special programs aide for the school district. She went on to bless the lives of many special needs children until 1999. In 1998, she began her career change as a pharmacy technician, which she continued until her retirement in 2013.
Throughout her retirement, Judy enjoyed watching her grandkids' involvement in their different sporting events, taking small road trips with Shauna, and reading. Her nurturing spirit inspired her to become involved with Wyoming Basset Hound Rescue (WBHR) and she enjoyed being a foster parent (and foster "failure" as it was always too hard to let them go!) for several WBHR rescues.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother and father; faithful companions, "Sadie" and "Cydnee" and numerous granddogs.
She is survived by daughters, Shauna of Rozet, and Traci, of Glastonbury, Connecticut; son, Jeff of Sheridan; grandkids, Alex, Kandace, Jaxon and Hudson; and granddog "Powder."
She will be forever missed as a loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to WBHR to carry on Judy’s mission to help all the fur kids who were near and dear to her heart.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
