Longtime Gillette resident Donna Harris, 62, died in her home Saturday Oct. 8, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Gillette at 2 p.m. with a time of fellowship following the service. It was Mrs. Harris’ wish that everyone dress casually. The family encourages all that attend to wear her favorite color purple.
Donna was born Sept. 28, 1960, in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Eugene and Sharon (Tate) Sweet. She was the second child, having an older sister, Toni (Sweet) Coggeshall and a younger brother, Cecil “Butch” Sweet. The family moved to Gillette in 1969 and it became their permanent home.
On Oct. 6, 1978, she married her high school sweetheart and soulmate, Billy Harris. Together they had two children, Amber and Brian. Mrs. Harris worked at various jobs in Gillette where she made many lifelong friends.
She loved to build puzzles and was an avid reader of romance novels. She was known for staying up all night to read a good book, cover to cover. She loved going fishing with her dad and camping with her family. She loved her fur babies as if they were her children.
Mrs. Harris' true loves though were her kids and grandchildren. Wherever her kids were, she was right behind them — even more so with her grandchildren. They were her “sunshine.” She was known as “Mom” or “Grandma” by countless others in the community and was always there for anyone who needed anything.
Mrs. Harris was a beautiful and special soul.
Donna is survived by her husband; father; siblings; children; 10 grandchildren; and numerous other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and a nephew.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
