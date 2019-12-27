Donald ‘Don’ Johnson
Donald “Don” Johnson, 77, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes.
A memorial service for Mr. Johnson begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center chapel with the Rev. Judith England officiating.
He was born to Tillman Mickey and Helen (Harriet) Johnson on Oct. 10, 1942, in McIntosh, South Dakota. He had four brothers and three sisters.
Throughout his life he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic and owned his own shop.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing and camping.
He married Gloria (Stotz) in 1968, and they had five children: Tonie, Jay, Don, Dawn and Samantha. They divorced in 1977.
He married Edna, and together they had three children: Krisi, Tamara and Mickey.
Mr. Johnson is survived by three sons of Gillette, Jay (Sherri) Johnson, Don Johnson and Mickey Johnson; four daughters, Krisi Paris of Midwest, Dawn Johnson of Mobridge, South Dakota, Tamara Vanderstuep of Rifle, Colorado, and Samantha (Travis) Hattan of Lingle; 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; two sisters; daughter, Tonie; and grandson, Christopher.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
