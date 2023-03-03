John "J.B." Norfolk, 61, of Gillette, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at his home.
A celebration of life is planned for March 18. Details will be shared with friends and family prior to the celebration.
J.B. was born Sept. 15, 1961, the son of Joe and Alice (Bell) Norfolk. He was raised and attended school in Gillette.
On May 26, 1989, J.B. married Bonnie, the love of his life and soulmate. J.B. and Bonnie were inseparable and never wanted to spend time apart. They were best friends and true loves. They navigated through everything in life together.
Together they had two children, their son Joe was born in 1990 and son Max was born in 1992. To this union, came J.B.'s two bonus children, Jennifer and Krystle. When J.B. married Bonnie, he gained a second father, Joe Michelena. J.B. and Joe were very close and talked every day and sometimes multiple times a day. J.B. never missed a day calling Joe and never ran out of things to talk about. They spent a lot of time together and had a close bond.
One of J.B.'s biggest blessings in life were his several grandchildren and new great-grandson. He adored his grandchildren so much and was the best "papa" to all of them.
J.B. enjoyed the great outdoors. He loved fishing and shooting his guns with his family whenever possible. For many years, he attended the annual Turkey Shoot near Arvada and would often out-shoot all the competition. During the warmer months, you could always find him watering the lawn, feeding the birds and cooking on the grill.
J.B. loved to spoil his dog Rosco and would often sneak him people food when no one was looking.
J.B. and Bonnie have owned and operated Tree Trimmers in Gillette for over 30 years. Their son Max joined the business and together, the business has continued to be successful. J.B. worked hard for his family and was proud of their business and everything they have done for all of their customers.
J.B. is survived by his loving wife of almost 34 years, Bonnie Norfolk; four children, Jennifer (Corey) Iverson, Krystle (Vanessa) McCann, Joe (Megan) Norfolk, and Max (Katelyn) Norfolk; grandchildren, Blake (Maia), Kennedy, Ryah, Cami, Dax, Theo, and Beretta; great-grandson, Beau; and sister, Susan Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe; mother, Alice; brother, Doug Fitch; and father-in-law, Joe Michelena.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
