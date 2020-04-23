Dani Kay Mandeville, 50, of North Platte, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 15, 2020, of a cardiac event.
Dani was born March 15, 1970, in Gillette to George and Billie (Lynch) Mandeville, the first of three children.
She attended Eastside, Meadowlark, Twin Spruce Junior High and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1988. She went on to complete her associate degree in X-ray technology at Casper College, was pinned in 1990 and continued her MRI training at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
She enjoyed her career of 25 years as an imaging and MRI tech and was filled with an impeccable work ethic, including the day she passed.
She enjoyed movies, shopping, road trips and visiting with her North Platte friends. They were her lifeline away from home.
While growing up in Gillette, Dani was a 4-H member for 11 years. She competed in sewing and style shows with her mom, Billie, a sewing leader. She also was on the 4-H wool judging team with her grandpa, Mel, as the judging coach.
She enjoyed trips to the country to see baby animals of any kind and it’s assumed those trips triggered her lifetime love of animals.
Dani had many likes, including watches, pearls, jewelry in general, purses, shoes, coats (she could never have too many of the aforementioned), all colors and varieties of flowers and Mickey Mouse. She really did like Mickey Mouse and had much memorabilia to prove it.
Though not many, she did have two major dislikes: creepy crawly BUGS and MINNIE MOUSE! She used a very strong vocabulary when either of the two were the topic of conversation.
More than anything, she had a love for her family that never wavered. Her family was her life and she shared as many days off as she could driving back and forth from Nebraska to be with them.
She planned mother/daughter trips to Denver for plays at the Buell Theatre (“Wicked” being her favorite) and shopping.
She organized other family trips to Denver, which involved a strict daily itinerary that Dani created and adamantly carried out. Such itinerary would begin with breakfast at 8:15 a.m. followed by an hour-by-hour activity schedule leading up to the exact time a hot dog was to be purchased before the big event of the day … a Rockies baseball game.
She loved watching baseball with her family. She loved animals and her fur babies, all of which were adopted from shelters and all ended up living with her mom and dad due to not being allowed in her apartment.
Dani never gave up the want to adopt a tiger at the The Wild Animal Sanctuary or the fact that she never got the pony always on her wish list.
Her quick to smile personality and “Mandeville” sense of humor will be greatly missed by those left here to carry her memory. She was a beautiful soul inside and out.
Dani is survived by her mother, Billie Mandeville; brothers, Brad and BJ (Brett) Mandeville; grandma, Georgia Barbour; aunts and uncles, Linda Lynch, Carl Lynch, Margie and Michael Von Flatern, Linda Cowdin, and Sherry and Wayne Rodocker; cousins, Mike Dorr and family, Travis (Sarah) Dorr and family, Eric (Adriana) Cowdin and family, Thayne (Trish) Rodocker and family, and Sally (PJ) Hoos and family; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bud Mandeville, in February 2020; grandparents, Mel and Rachel Lynch, Ralph Barbour, George and Zelda Mandeville; and uncle, Leonard Cowdin.
A private family burial has taken place in Gillette with a memorial service to be held in North Platte, Nebraska, at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Dani’s name to St. Francis Animal Shelter, 109 Flatiron Drive, Buffalo, WY 82834 or The Wild Animal Sanctuary, 2999 County Road 53, Keenesburg, CO 80643.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
