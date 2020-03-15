Clara Jenkins, 78, a longtime resident of Buffalo/Sheridan, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020.
She was the second child of four born to parents Leslie and Irene Bricker. Clara was raised in the Gillette area.
They would travel to their maternal grandmother’s home for visits, where grandma Shaw loved having cookies ready for the grandchildren. By the time she could barely talk, Clara would always ask her grandma for a cookie, so she was nicknamed “Cookie.” Family and close friends would affectionately refer to her by that name.
After graduating from high school, she married her high school sweetheart, Terry Jenkins. Together with her husband and children, she spent her life ranching in northeast Campbell, Johnson and Sheridan counties.
Clara enjoyed the ranch life and all that it involved. She loved her horses, livestock, wildlife, pets and rodeo. She was gifted with the ability to teach others how to ride, love and care for horses as well as other animals.
She was a budding artist and interior decorator with a flair for Western and Southwestern styles. She collected antiques and incorporated them into her home design in the numerous places she lived.
Clara was an avid horsewoman who was happiest when she was on horseback, helping her family and friends work cattle. She enjoyed raising horses, horse racing and competing in local, state and regional rodeos.
Along with her ranching life, she worked at the Sheridan Sale Barn, Custom Cowboy Shop, drove a school bus in Gillette and was a gate guard at NX Bar Ranch. She was a member of the Wyoming Cowgirls Association, Johnson County Cowbells and Sheridan and Johnson County Cowgirls Association.
Clara is survived by her son, Terry and his wife, Susan; daughter, Jacquelyn Jo Jenkins; sister, Loretta (Troy) Freeburg; brothers, Stan (Diane) and Steve (Linda) Bricker; her cherished grandchildren, Terry (Cassie), Mitch (Renee) and Ginger Jenkins, and Lane (Ella) Moreland; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Terry Jenkins; and her parents, Leslie and Irene Bricker.
Services will be at a later time. The family has chosen to hold a celebration of Clara’s life at 2 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home in Sheridan on Saturday, July 11. A reception will follow in the Kane Reception Hall. Her family and friends are invited to come and share their memories of Clara.
Donations may be made to CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy, PMB 201, 1590 Sugarland Drive Ste. B, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
