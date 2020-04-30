William Olson Apr 30, 2020 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William OlsonWilliam Olson, 81, of Gillette died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice. Arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Gov. Gordon urges caution as some virus restrictions relaxed CCSD mulling variance plans for remaining school year City begins process of re-opening Wyoming American Legion baseball aims for Monday to restart practice Bar owner ticketed for allowing drinking on-site State campgrounds to reopen to Wyoming residents only May 15 Gyms reopening in Gillette on Friday Boxing Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPhysical therapy businesses deal with challenges of COVID-19 outbreakCoal producers lay off 300 PRB workersCampbell County schools won't reopen this school year, graduations pushed backGillette feels the crunch as oil prices diveCoronavirus count increases by 17, largely because of increased testingProtesters demand Gordon reopen WyomingHigh school graduations will be June 12 and 13Grand Canyon of the Black Hills protected for public useBar owner ticketed for allowing drinking on-siteMan shoots himself in leg, taken to Casper hospital Images Videos CommentedVirus closure orders extended through April 30, visitors to Wyo. must quarantine (2)105-year-old Recluse remains determined to live life on her terms (2)Isn't it time that we change? (2)Protesters demand Gordon reopen Wyoming (2)City, please allow chickens, compost (2)Clem wants state to take proactive approach to virus (2)Campbell County schools won't reopen this school year, graduations pushed back (1)Americans must consider economic impacts (1)Search is on for missing Gillette teen (1)Father, son recall bouts with COVID-19 and recovery (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Gillette News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Website Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Turned Antiques Landon Gillette Memorial Chapel Bulletin
