Kenton Lee Riggle, 61, of Gillette, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his home of a heart attack.
Funeral services for Mr. Riggle begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born July 12, 1958, in Gillette to Richard and Mary (Evans) Riggle.
He grew up in the Wyodak subdivision until the family moved to a ranch south of Gillette. He spent his childhood summers in Savageton at the Rassbach Ranch and the family was very involved in 4-H.
He attended school in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1976. After high school, he went on to earn an automotive and diesel mechanic degree from Wyotech.
During high school, he met the love of his life, Kay Percifield, whom he would marry July 31, 1977. That same year he started working for Black Thunder coal mine.
On March 19, 1978, the couple had their first son, Jesse Lee, and eight years later on Jan. 4, Andy Lane was born to complete their family. His family was one of the things he treasured most in life.
In 1999, he changed jobs and started working for Frank’s Alignment and then went on to work for Jordan Production as a pumper, where he got to work with his son, Andy.
He was an avid hunter, as he grew up hunting with his dad and siblings, which became the family hobby that everyone enjoyed and he passed on to his sons. Camping and four-wheeling also were part of the family fun. Skiing was an enjoyed family pastime.
Kay and Kenton also enjoyed riding his Harley and attending the rally in Sturgis. Later in life they would enjoy trips alone together to the mountains and the West Coast.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Riggle; mother, Mary (Evans) Riggle; sister, Terry Chandler; and infant sister, Sharon Riggle.
Kenton is survived by his soul mate, Kay (Percifield) Riggle; sons, Jesse (Melissa) Riggle and Andy (Amanda) Riggle; three grandchildren, Riddik and Renaya Osborne and Trystin Smith, all of Gillette; stepmother, Marlene Riggle of DeMotte, Indiana; brother, David (Debbie) Riggle of Gillette; sister, Julene (John) Allen of Fair Oaks, Indiana; sister, Linda (Stan) Friedland of Lawndale, North Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorials to be made in Kenton’s name.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
