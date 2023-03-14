Crystine Fujimoto, 65, of Gillette, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
A private funeral service will take place in Los Angeles, California.
Inquiries and condolences may be sent to Kubota Nikkei Mortuary at kubotanikkeimortuary.com.
