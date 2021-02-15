Janice C. Kalious, 80, of Gillette went home to the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. She died of natural causes.
Janice was born Dec. 15, 1940, to Miles and Opal Miller on the family farm in Fordville, North Dakota.
When she was a young child, they moved to Pleasant Hill, Oregon, where she graduated from Pleasant Hill High School. She went on to business college and worked as a legal secretary for most of her adult life.
In 1981, she moved to Gillette and worked as a legal secretary for many years.
She loved to cook and was passionate about any kind of gardening and flowers. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and anything outdoors sparked her interest.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Sue (Bert) Fortner; and grandchildren, Miles (Leah) Fortner and Jessie Fortner, all of Gillette; and sisters, Jill (Andy) Mark of California and JoAnn Walker of Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judy Focher; and son, Mike Kalious.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
