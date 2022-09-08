George Albert Smith, 84, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Sheridan, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness.
He was born Feb. 26, 1938, in Sheridan. He was raised on the family farm, Murphy’s Gulch, along with his four brothers. Gillette would become his home.
George Albert served in the Army as a military police in Germany. He had a successful career in the oilfields of Wyoming and North Dakota. George had a passion for collecting antiques and collectibles. He will be remembered in Gillette with his furniture restoring business, By George Exclusive!
He enjoyed gardening with his wife, Bette. The family spent many gatherings on his front porch.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Bette Faye Holcomb Smith.
He is survived by a son, Greg Smith; daughters, Debi Howitt and Cindy Parker; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five great- great-grandchildren; and two brothers, David and Gary.
George was a son of Wyoming.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
