Ted L. Sutherland
Ted L. Sutherland, 76, of Buffalo died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life for Mr. Sutherland begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Moose Lodge in Buffalo with the Rev. Tom Saur officiating.
He was born June 4, 1943, in Bemidji, Minnesota, to Claude and Mary Sutherland.
He went to grade school and junior high in Bemidji, and when he was 13 the family moved to Casper, where he graduated from Natrona County High School with the class of 1961.
After high school, he sold industrial supplies and later heavy equipment for H.W. Moore Equipment. In 1981, he moved to Gillette and managed Fairmont Supply Co. In 1994, he moved to Buffalo, where he owned and operated Mountain Auto Supply, the NAPA auto parts store.
He was married April 10, 1999, at Meadowlark Lodge in the Big Horn Mountains to Vicki Kemerling, and they made their home in Buffalo.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Buffalo, loved riding his Harley and driving his rebuilt classic 1951 F-1 pickup.
Mr. Sutherland is survived by his wife, Vicki Sutherland of Buffalo; son, Scott Sutherland of Gillette; daughter, Tedi Sutherland of Gillette; stepsons, Matt Kemerling of Sheridan, Justin Kemerling of Buffalo and Kelly Sutherland of Gillette; brother, Terry Sutherland of Worland; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Donations in Mr. Sutherland’s memory may be made to the St. Francis Animal Shelter in care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.