Jerry Pridgeon
Jerry Pridgeon, 88, of Gillette died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
There are no services planned at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
He was born Dec. 22, 1930, to Hank and Maxine Pridgeon in Newcastle. He attended elementary school in Sundance before moving to Upton and graduating from high school there.
He was an avid sportster and participated at a high level in basketball, football and track. After high school, Jerry attended one year of classes in Chicago at Coyne College. He returned home after a year to help out his family.
He worked in Upton on HVAC units and installing electric service for homes obtaining REA service.
He married his high school sweetheart, Dorcas McKean, in 1950, and they made their home in Upton until 1956.
He became a commercial building superintendent and spent his adult life traveling throughout the South and Southwest, supervising various commercial construction buildings before settling in Beulah in 1963, and continuing to work as a top notch construction superintendent in the state of Wyoming.
In 1973, the family of eight relocated to Gillette. They bought a parcel of land with his son in Rozet and were planning to move there when Dorcas died Dec. 27, 1979.
Their spare time was always spent camping throughout Wyoming and South Dakota.
In 1981, he married Rosetta Burleson, and along with his six children, he had four stepchildren.
The couple spent their time together at Rozet and running the restaurant Rosetta had started years before until they semi-retired and moved to Lake Meade, Nevada, and later Arizona. There, they enjoyed the warm weather while boating, fishing and camping.
After several years, they returned to Wyoming to be closer to family. During this time, he was able to go to Alaska fishing with his stepdaughter, Kenda. Also, his son Jim was stationed in Italy at the time, and he provided his dad the opportunity to travel to Italy and spend time there with him.
He was an avid outdoorsman and spent his entire life camping, backpacking, hunting and fishing. Many hours were spent by the campfire, talking of the big trophy or the one that got away.
With waders on standing in the north fork of the Shoshone River, you would always see a big smile and hear the loud laughter as he pulled in a large cutthroat trout. Or you would hear a yell from the top of the Grand Canyon of Sand Creek that he bagged his elk or deer.
He had a large family and loved them to be near as much as they could.
Mr. Pridgeon is survived by brothers, Jack Pridgeon and Dean Pridgeon; children, Page Mamot, Tom Pridgeon, Mary Beets, Jerri Maulik, Jim Pridgeon and Annette Pridgeon; stepchildren, Anita Gilbertson, Kenda Horan and Angie Davenport; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorcas; wife, Rosetta; sister, Barbara; and stepdaughter, Neva.
