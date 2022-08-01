Betty J. Wolfe, 89, of Rozet, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.
Graveside services begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Rozet Cemetery. There will be a reception and time of fellowship at Rozet Bar following the service.
Betty was born Nov. 2, 1932, in Gillette to Marian and Effie Flori.
She married Sam Wolfe on Sept. 16, 1948. They had three children. Mrs. Wolfe worked as a bus driver for Rozet School for many years. She also helped her sister-in-law at the Rozet Store when she needed her.
Mrs. Wolfe always loved spending time with her family. She liked camping, fishing, boating and family get-to-gethers at her home.
Betty is survived by her children, John Wolfe, Colleen Fisher and Marlene Wolfe, all of Rozet; seven grandchildren; 13 great–grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Wolfe; parents; two grandchildren; two sisters; and three brothers.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
