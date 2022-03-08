Charles “Bob” R. Klus, 76, of Rapid City, formerly of Gillette, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Monument Hospice House in Rapid City.
He was born March 30, 1945, in Muncie, Indiana, to Charles R. and Catherine I. (Hannon) Klus Sr.
Bob grew up in Muncie and married his high school sweetheart, Sue Smith on June 7, 1964, in Muncie.
He graduated from Ball State University in Muncie in 1972. He taught English in the Twin Falls, Idaho, school system.
Bob graduated in 1980 from the University of Wyoming with a Juris Doctor degree.
He moved to Gillette in 1980 to work for the Morgan & Brorby Law firm. He later opened his private practice in Gillette in 1982.
He was very active in the Wyoming State Bar Association, Gillette Rotary Club, Gillette Lions and served as a Director on the Gillette Chamber of Commerce board. He was a member of the Gillette Gun Club and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
He and Sue moved to Rapid City in October 2020.
Bob continued his love of mountain biking, road cycling and hiking in both the Big Horns and the Black Hills up until Parkinsons’ took away that enjoyment. He was also a big game hunter.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sue, of Rapid City; son, Kris, of Rapid City; daughter, Nikki Jo Slagter and her husband Jon of Baker, Montana; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and sister, Lora Harp of Nappanee, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation, the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation or the hospice of your choice.
Poetry was a love for Bob, so we close with a 2003 penning of his.
“My Spirit shall revere the past,
My Soul will always stalk the woods.”
A celebration of life will take place later this summer to respect Bob’s wishes and his love of the outdoors.
Friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
