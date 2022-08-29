Gloria Franzen, of Gillette, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at Gillette Memorial Chapel; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Gloria Andren Franzen was born March 28, 1941, to Frank and Lucille Andreen in Thermopolis, Wyoming. She was raised around Thermopolis, and had eight brothers and four sisters.
She graduated from Meeteetse, Wyoming High School in 1959, where she was homecoming queen. She also went to college in Powell, Wyoming.
Gloria married the love of her life, Earl Franzen, on Jan. 12, 1961. They moved to Gillette in 1962. They had four children, Becky, Wayne, Barb and Donnie. She lived most of her adult life as housewife and mother.
Gloria loved gardening and she always had the most beautiful flower garden. She was also in a bowling league. She lived her life for her husband, children and grandchildren. Her husband passed away June 6, 2005.
She lived in Cottonwood Apartments for four years where she became known as one of the Golden Girls. She has lived at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center for the past four years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Andreen; father, Frank Andreen; brothers, Harold, Harry, Bill, Everette, Oscar and Marvin Andreen; and sister, Dorothy Andreen Williams.
Gloria is survived by her children, Becky Franzen (Rob) Hoover of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Wayne Franzen, Barb Franzen (Larry) Brooks, and Donnie (JeanieRae) Franzen, all of Gillette; brothers, Kenny (Kathy) Andreen of Edgerton, Wyoming, and Martin Andreen of Thermopolis; sisters, Christina Andreen Kruse of Chinook, Montana, Margaret Andreen Lauer of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Elaine “Charlie” Andreen (Bob) Gearhart of Gillette; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is loved by all of her family and many friends and will be greatly missed.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.