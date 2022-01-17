Casey J. Barnes, 65, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, after a three-year battle with cancer.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating.
Casey was born Aug. 21, 1956, in Hardin, Montana, to Gerald Wayne Barnes and Lola Ann Barnes. Casey was raised in Hardin, hunting, fishing and generally adventuring.
He graduated from Hardin High School in 1974. Casey then spent several years on the West Coast, surveying with family for a time until joining the Coast Guard, at which he excelled at every opportunity.
Returning to Billings, Montana, he began working at Associated Glass.
Casey was married to the love of his life, Kathy Davis in March 1990, and soon adopted Kathy’s two young sons Chris, and Nick. The newly formed family shortly moved to Gillette to help start Associated Glass Gillette, and the couple soon retained ownership of the company and had worked together successfully, building their business until the time of his death.
Casey was a diehard fisherman, especially fly fishing and could often be found on the Bighorn River, as well as many other destination fishing locations.
He cared deeply for those around him, often sacrificing his own time and energy to help anyone he could, however he could. He believed success could be had with hard work, a positive attitude and a never-give-up mentality, which were principles ingrained in him as a child.
Casey will be missed by many, for many different reasons.
Casey was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Wayne Barnes and Lola Ann Barnes; many uncles, aunts and relatives.
Casey is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathryn M. Barnes of Gillette; sons, Chris (Michelle) Barnes of Reno, Nevada, and Nick Barnes of Hancock, Michigan; granddaughters, Maggie Barnes of Gillette and Jemma Barnes of Helena, Montana; and grandsons, Tyler (Colleen) Tanner and William Duvall of Reno.
Memorials are suggested to be made to benefit the American Cancer Society.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.