Former Gillette resident, Larry Lee Wilkinson, 73, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, of cancer at Monument Hospice House in Rapid City.
He was born April 24, 1947, in Burke, South Dakota, to Arnold and Mabel (Stuckers) Wilkinson.
His dad was killed in a motor vehicle accident when Larry was 1 year old. At that time, he and his mom moved to his grandparent's family farm outside of Burke where they stayed until Larry started first grade in Gregory, South Dakota. The next year they moved back to Burke, where Larry started second grade and graduated from high school in 1965.
Larry graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1970 with a degree in business education. He was then drafted into the Army and spent a year in South Korea. After his discharge in 1972, he began his professional career with Kmart as an assistant manager at various stores in Iowa and Minnesota.
In 1974, Larry moved back to South Dakota, where he worked at various jobs until eventually moving to Gillette in 1978 and worked for AMAX Coal. In 1979, he started his 19-year career with Thunder Basin Coal.
He also attained his MBA from Nova University in 1986. Larry retired from Komatsu Equipment in 2012.
Larry was a proud member of the Gillette Jaycees, where he formed many lifetime friends. He also was a member and officer of the Gillette Purchasing Management Association.
In 1968, Larry married Rachel Kaupp and they had two children, Sean and Dawn. They later divorced.
On May 19, 2002, Larry married Vida Martin at Lake Tahoe, Nevada. They enjoyed a life full of happiness, family events, travel, moves and much, much love.
Larry is survived by his wife, Vida Wilkinson; son, Sean (Arliss) Wilkinson; daughter, Dawn Wilkinson; two granddaughters, Karissa Wilkinson and Michaela (Dyaire) Route; and two great-grandsons, Adonis and Apollo Route.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service is planned for spring 2021 in Burke, South Dakota.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
