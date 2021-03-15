D.R. “Bob” Hayden, 95, of Gillette died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cam-plex Energy Hall with Pastor Isaac Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Bob Hayden was born June 26, 1925, to his parents, Glen and Zaida (Rippey) Hayden, 20 miles south of Gillette on Highway 59 at the family homestead.
He was the fifth of seven kids with three brothers, Darrell, Donald (Ike) and Doyle (Bud) and three sisters, Neva, Norma and Nita.
Bob attended school and graduated in 1943 at age 17. He then worked for Keeline’s Ranch (1943-45) and worked for Reno’s to break horses that were used for riding and work.
Dick R. (Bob) Hayden married Mildred Cecilia Sewell on Aug. 24, 1947, having four children, Ricky R. Hayden, Rita Jo Hayden, Randy L. Hayden and Ronda M. Hayden. They made a living building fencing for many people and then moved to the Hannum Ranch. In 1961, they divorced.
He married Yvonne (Cricket) Ingram Hannum on Dec. 4, 1964.
Bob formed a partnership with Donald Wagensen, whom he later bought out, building the livestock yards 1963-64 in its current location. In 1970-72, Hayden Livestock was the largest shipper for Burlington Northern Railroad.
In 1977, the local sale barn burned to the ground, forcing him to travel around the region. In his career, he drove five Chryslers, five Pontiacs and 55 Lincolns.
Bob stayed active in the community through serving on the board at First National Bank of Gillette and supporting youth at the Campbell County Fair Livestock show as a buyer and later a ringman.
Bob continued going to work every day until the last few weeks of his life.
Bob lived his life by the motto of honesty and hard work. He was accused by many of being old fashioned and stuck in his ways, but in his mind your word was your word and a handshake sealed a deal.
He was known around our state, region and country as a fantastic sheep and cattle buyer in his time. He stuck by his traditions of honesty and hard work to make his way to success and was one of the last true cowboys of his time.
Bob is survived by his sister, Nita Rae (Dave) Christensen; sons, Rick (Jeanine) Hayden and Randy Hayden; grandchildren, Denise (Jay) Igo, Celeste Robinson and Scotty Hayden; great-grandchildren, Ali, Sydney and Hayden Robinson, Jayden and Jeric Igo, and Dawsen (U.S. Navy) and Ella Hayden; and many nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorials be made in Bob's name to benefit Youth Awards — Campbell County Fair or Campbell County 4-H.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
